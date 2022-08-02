AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $22.30

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $24.41. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 77,558 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,733,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,784,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,256,130.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

