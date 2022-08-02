adbank (ADB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $438,271.09

adbank (ADB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, adbank has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $438,271.09 and $161,550.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

adbank Coin Profile

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

Buying and Selling adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

