Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.