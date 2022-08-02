Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $411.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

