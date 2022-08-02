Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 152.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

