Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 71,914 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

