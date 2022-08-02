Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Downgraded by TD Securities

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Desjardins cut shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FIX cut shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

