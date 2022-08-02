Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$19.50. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.41.

TSE ARE traded down C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.76. 778,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$10.57 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The firm has a market cap of C$655.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

