Aemetis (AMTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,907. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $284.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMTX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 207.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Aemetis by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

