Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AEVA opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Aeva Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Earnings History for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

