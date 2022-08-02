Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.71, but opened at $58.50. Aflac shares last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 25,288 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 424.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 166,446 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

