AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stake Lifted by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,739,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 876,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 665,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 474,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.07. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -75.39%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

