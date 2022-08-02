AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.4% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,338 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,683,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $90.55. 364,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,400,476. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $203.27. The company has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

