AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 24.2% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $555,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,441. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

