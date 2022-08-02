AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 116,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up 2.3% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $51,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $97.34. 588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

