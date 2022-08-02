AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,361 shares of company stock valued at $17,992,541 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $584.77. 8,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,417. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $545.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

