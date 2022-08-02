AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,467,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,266,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $239.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,719. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

