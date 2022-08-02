AIA Group Ltd Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 539.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.4 %

CBRE Group stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.