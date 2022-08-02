AIA Group Ltd Has $5.42 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $223.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,244,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

