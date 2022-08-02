AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

NIKE stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,894. The firm has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

