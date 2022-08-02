AIA Group Ltd Sells 62,773 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,773 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Trade Desk by 128.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Trade Desk by 7.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.7% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 72,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
