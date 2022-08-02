Air Canada (AC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (TSE: AC):

7/20/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$25.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

7/13/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$26.00.

6/3/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,234. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.30.

Insider Activity at Air Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at C$363,973.72. In other news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$58,444.20.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

