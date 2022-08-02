Aire Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

C stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

