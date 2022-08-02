Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.76 million.

NYSE:AIN opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Albany International by 67.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Albany International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

