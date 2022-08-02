Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) CAO Sells $937,650.00 in Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. 77,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.