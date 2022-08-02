Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 119,392 Shares

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 119,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $596,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,023,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,116,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. 650,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,105. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
