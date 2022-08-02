Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 119,392 Shares

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 119,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $596,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,023,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,116,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. 650,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,105. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 948,747 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.