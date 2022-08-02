Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 199,200 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALX traded up $6.00 on Tuesday, reaching $253.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.80. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $213.85 and a 52-week high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

