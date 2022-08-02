Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) versus Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Financial Analysis

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Align Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Cadre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 15.52% 17.47% 10.78% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $3.95 billion 5.64 $772.02 million $7.82 36.17 Cadre $427.29 million 1.92 $12.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Align Technology and Cadre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Align Technology and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 1 0 8 0 2.78 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Align Technology presently has a consensus price target of $361.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.88%. Cadre has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Cadre.

Summary

Align Technology beats Cadre on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers iTero scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing services; ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; iTero model and dies; third party scanners and digital scans; Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan. The company sells its products in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. Align Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.