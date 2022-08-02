Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 989.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.