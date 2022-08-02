Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,587. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $247,940 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

