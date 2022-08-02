Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,077. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

