Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 75,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,077. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0891 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,668,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,654,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 111,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.