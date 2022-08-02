ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Shares Down 0.1%

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 21,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.