Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.67 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.56–$0.46 EPS.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. 1,455,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alteryx by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Alteryx by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

