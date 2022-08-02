AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $83.98. 137,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,744. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.