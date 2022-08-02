AM Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

BA traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.26. 293,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.67. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

