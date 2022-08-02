AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.24. 1,004,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,829,708. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

