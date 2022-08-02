AM Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.72. 35,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,501. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.01 and a 200 day moving average of $247.60. The firm has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,083 shares of company stock worth $6,718,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.