AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.42% of CapStar Financial worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the first quarter worth about $522,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

