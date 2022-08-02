AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 456 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises about 1.5% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,359,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

MHK stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,729. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

