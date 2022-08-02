AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. 9,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,946. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

