AM Investment Strategies LLC Trims Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,831 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial makes up 12.0% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Synovus Financial worth $45,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,773. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.