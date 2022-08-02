Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.39. The company had a trading volume of 76,601,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,038,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,932.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 50,277 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,866.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 80,487 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

