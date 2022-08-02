Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 434,097 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the period.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 11.7 %

NYSE:AMAM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ambrx Biopharma

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

