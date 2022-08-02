Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 434,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMAM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ambrx Biopharma

AMAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.