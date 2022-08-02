AMERCO (UHAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $17.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

AMERCO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $528.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.27. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 83.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $187,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $365,000.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

