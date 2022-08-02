American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $14.52 Million Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,029 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for about 1.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.20% of GDS worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

GDS Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of GDS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 50,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

