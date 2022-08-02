American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,930. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.