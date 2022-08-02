American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for 2.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $23,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,372,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

CPT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,148. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.