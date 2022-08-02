American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

American States Water Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AWR opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.28. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American States Water by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

